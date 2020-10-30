Fireball Explodes Over Northwest America – “The Biggest I Have Seen In My Life” | Science | News

An amazing meteor was seen over northwest America, booming in the sky as it did. The meteor collided with Earth’s atmosphere on October 26, as dozens of people in Canada and the United States discovered the phenomenon. Witnesses were amazed at the viewing, with some claiming it was the largest and brightest fireball they had ever seen.

Viewing images show a bright streak of light left in the night sky as the tiny space rock descended towards our planet. Americans and Canadians flocked to the International Meteorite Organization (IMO) to report what they saw. Claire said, “This was amazing to me. I have seen many shooting stars in my life. This was much bigger / closer.” Ray told the International Meteorological Organization, “It was really cool. It looked like the brightest / longest ‘shooting star’ I’ve ever seen.”

Sue described her experience: “I was driving north across the Astoria-Migler Bridge, from Oregon to Washington when I saw it. At first, I went to the ‘helicopter’ … but it was going very fast and at a steep angle. “ The light blue was more flat and fluffy than round, and there was no tail that was truly distinguishable despite the possibility of a slight tail. “I just said,” Stop! What was that !? “My shot”. Read more: Fireball video: A massive meteor strikes over the United States

The International Maritime Organization said: “Fireballs are meteors that appear brighter than usual. Due to the speed at which they strike Earth’s atmosphere, fragments larger than one millimeter have the potential to produce a bright flash as they travel across the sky above. READ NASA flawlessly launches Perseverance, its most formidable Mars rover yet “These bright meteors are what we call fireballs and often they inspire fear and dread for those who see them.” Perhaps the most famous fireball in modern history came when the Chelyabinsk meteorite struck in 2013. The explosion, caused by a meteor 20 meters high, was so powerful that it shattered windows across the city and injured more than 1,000 people.

