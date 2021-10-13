Far ahead of its time: Buick had a touchscreen 35 years ago VIDEO

Touch screens are available today in almost all new models, but little is known about the appearance of the first cars with a touch screen in the mid-1980s.

Wednesday 10/13/2021 | 13:00 -> 07:00

The Graphics Control Center (GCC) system, which has been installed on the Buick Riviera since 1986, pioneers modern in-car multimedia displays.

Unlike today’s touch screen technology, GCC countries use a cathode ray tube like older models of televisions or computer monitors.

The contents and functions of this system are accessed via distinct rectangular fields on the 4″ x 3″ monochrome screen located at the top of the center console.

The GCC system had a plethora of content as standard, such as a trip computer, air conditioning control, radio, and even a mini diagnostic center that monitored the condition of the engine and brake system.

You can see what the Buick Riviera’s touchscreen multimedia system looked like in the attached video.

Follow us on our website Facebook social networking site I Instagram page, Twitter the account And join us fiber social communication.