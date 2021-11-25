Extra discounts in Saudi Arabia today 50% on mobiles

Extra offers on mobile phones in Saudi Arabia, Extra offers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all its branches the strongest discounts and discounts in all sections related to small and large electrical appliances. Modern too.

Extra offers in Saudi Arabia on mobiles today:

eXtra provides its customers with a range of discounts and discounts on various devices, including mobile phones. eXtra provides a bouquet of offers and discounts on the best types of phones from international brands such as Apple, Oppo, Realme and many other phones. Through our next article, we will present to you the most prominent phones that the offer is available on. by eXtra.

Extra offers on mobile phones:

As we mentioned to you before that eXtra provides its customers with a set of offers and discounts on various mobile phones, including Apple, and here are the following lines, the most prominent phones that the offer is available for:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 5G phone, with an area of ​​512 GB, available in a blue color.

Apple iPhone 13, 5G, 256 GB, available in pink.

Apple iPhone 11, 4G phone with a space of 64 GB is available in black with a discount of 14.89%.

Apple iPhone 13 mini 5G phone with a space of 512 GB is available in a blue color.

Apple iPhone 13 mini, 5G, 256 GB, available in red.

Apple iPhone 13 mini 5G phone with a space of 512 GB is available in the color of the night sky.

Apple iPhone 12 mini 5G phone with an area of ​​256 GB and is available in a red color.

Extra offers on Samsung phone in Saudi Arabia:

eXtra has provided its customers with a range of discounts on various devices, including Samsung phones:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, 5G, 256 GB, Available in Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, 5G, 128GB, Available in Silver.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, 128GB, Available in Black.

The offer at eXtra in all branches contains an offer for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G phone with an area of ​​128 GB, available in a light purple color.

There is also a phone Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of the fifth generation with an area of ​​​​128 GB and is available in green.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G phone with an area of ​​256 GB is available in a purple color.

The newest Extra offers in Saudi Arabia today on electrical appliances:

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Extra Company provides in all its branches. There are many offers it offers on large and small electrical appliances and household appliances as well. We will explain and offer you huge discounts on appliances and discounts starting from 20% to 65%, and offers on screens and adaptations.