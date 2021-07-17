Exports: Di Maio, Campania first in the south with 11.5 billion – Campania

(ANSA) – NAPOLI, July 17 – “There is not only the North” to drive the Italian economy through exports, but we must also pay tribute “to the efforts of the production sector in Campania, a region of 11.5 billion people. Exports are confirmed in euros In 2020 first among the exports of southern Italy.” This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio, speaking at the event “Export and Made in Italy” in Lacco Amino on the island of Ischia, dedicated to the re-release of the South, promoted by the Trade Doctors Syndicate of Naples. Di Maio noted the “encouraging numbers” of all Italian exports, which were “confirmed as the driving force of the economy”. So much so that “in 2020, despite the downturn in trade, Italian exports fared better than those of other countries, including the United States, France and the United Kingdom. Our numbers began to increase again in the second part of 2020 and 2021 being recorded.” He added: “An unequivocal reinforcement of this trend,” noting that “in the first five months of 2021, there was a growth of more than 23.9% compared to last year.” The Minister stressed that “these results came as a result of the commitment and skills of Italian businessmen, employees and professionals, But I am also convinced by the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which, thanks to the skills transferred to me through the reform of 2019, which we so wanted, established a relationship of cooperation and dialogue with the private world: this allowed us to design a new strategy to relaunch Italian exports.”



“The GDP growth of our country is all linked to exports, which is strategic for us, and the real challenge is to pass on this opportunity to all the group of companies, especially to the small and medium-sized companies that are struggling to ignore this. The South is an opportunity, many internationalizations are helping the South Because it reduces distances, so it provides the ability to establish itself even if it does not have large resources,” said Vincenzo Moreta, chief accountant of Naples, speaking at the forum. (handle).

