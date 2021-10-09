Emirates News Agency – US Climate Envoy John Kerry congratulates the UAE on the “very important” Net Zero 2050 initiative

DUBAI, October 8, 2021 (WAM) – US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry extended congratulations from world leaders and key environmental policy makers to the United Arab Emirates on the Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, calling it a “very important” step. in the fight against climate change.

John Kerry said: “My heartfelt congratulations and thanks to the UAE for its hugely important strategic initiative Net Zero 2050. As the UAE prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary as a country by the end of the year, this Mid-Century Zero goal sets out for a very strong vision for your exciting next decades. .

“I know this announcement is the result of serious and significant work by many and sets an example for other major energy exporters to follow. I look forward to working with the UAE to make this goal a reality.”

Kerry also thanked the UAE for using Expo 2020 Dubai “to draw attention to the world’s shared responsibility to tackle the climate crisis.”

“This work that we all need to do must accelerate in this critical decade, a decade that will make or break our ability to meet our 2050 goals,” he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also welcomed the announcement on Twitter: “Great news that the UAE has become the first Gulf country to commit to zero emissions by 2050. This is an important step. In tackling climate change and I hope more countries will commit to this. Achieving net zero before COP26″.

This UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to participate in such an initiative. Commenting on the announcement, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “We are committed to seizing this opportunity to strengthen our leadership on climate change in our region and to seize this key economic opportunity to drive development, growth and new jobs while We bring our economy and our nation to net zero.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also tweeted his delight at the UAE’s commitment: “I welcome the UAE’s announcement of its intention to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. I look forward to the UAE submitting a new climate action plan in line with this ambitious vision and I encourage the Gulf countries to Others would like to follow this model prior to COP26″.

COP26 President Alok Sharma tweeted: “I am delighted to announce that the UAE will reach net carbon emissions by 2050. As the first zero-carbon commitment in the Gulf, this is a historic announcement.”

Translated by: Mina Samir Fouka.

