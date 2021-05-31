Emirates News Agency – The inaugural week of the UAE and the Netherlands begins celebrating 50 years of partnership

ABU DHABI, May 30, 2021 (WAM) – The inaugural week between the UAE and the Netherlands began today, and is hosted by the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of the Netherlands from May 30 to June 5, 2021.

This week comes against the backdrop of the two countries celebrating nearly fifty years of establishing diplomatic relations, as well as the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates.

In the opening session of the forum, titled “Friendship between the UAE and the Netherlands – 50 years on the road”, officials from the UAE and the Netherlands discussed the political, economic and cultural relations that bind the two countries.

Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Public and Cultural Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates, said during the session: “The invitation of senior government officials and civil society in the UAE and the Netherlands reflects our efforts today. A strong desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all sectors. Half a century ago, our two countries have been committed partners and the activities of the Emirati Dutch Week will enable us to continue building on this enduring friendship. ”

Hessa Abdullah Al-Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, noted, “The United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands have a lot to offer to each other. Historically, our peoples have long enjoyed cultural exchange, education and tourism, and at the government level, we have received our attention. Together in times of crisis, to meet the challenges of food security and promote scientific innovation in order to improve our societies. It is a real honor for us today to explore more ways of cooperation between the UAE and the Netherlands, and we look forward to hosting future iterations of the United Arab Emirates – Netherlands Week. ”

For his part, the Dutch Ambassador to the UAE, Ludi Embrechts, commented: “The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the UAE is grateful for this wonderful opportunity to highlight the breadth and depth of our long-term relationship. It covers issues such as food production, energy efficiency, arts and sciences, entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment and trade in general. The Emirati Dutch Week is another milestone as our friendship is getting stronger and stronger. I am also happy to see more participation among our youth and have them discuss a number of important issues. I look forward to our common future. ”

The first day also included a session on youth in the UAE and the Netherlands, where speakers from the Abu Dhabi Youth Center and the Dutch Embassy discussed efforts to generate opportunities and empower youth in key areas.

Other sessions throughout the week will cover various topics, including ways to enhance cooperation in the arts and culture sectors, promote food security and energy efficiency, empower women in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors, and foster entrepreneurship and innovation.

Attendees will also discuss the Dutch participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai, where the Netherlands will host a pavilion on the microclimate focusing on the link between water, food and energy security.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Al-Ela.

http://wam.ae/en/details/1395302938960