Concern in Bergamo over Duvan Zapata’s injury last weekend in the defeat to Cagliari When he returned from more than a month without playing due to a muscle problem. He was barely 13 minutes on the field and had to leave after displaying a setback that would see him lose the rest of the season if he had to have surgery. The club decided to send him to Finland for doctor Sakari Orava to analyze the situation and determine the process of his recovery..

The main suspicion of injury to the Atalanta striker He suffered from an adductor tendon rupture that required surgery. Unless the Orava doctor finds a solution without surgery. The club has not confirmed the Colombian’s official medical status after two examinations, pending a Finnish doctor’s exact diagnosis.

Duvan will travel to Turku in southeastern Finland to be examined by sports injury doctor and surgeon Sakari Orava, through which players such as David Beckham, Ousmane Dembele, Brian Cristante, Andrea Barzagli, Giacomo Bonaventura, Didier Deschamps, The current coach of the French national team.

Orava Crisanti was prevented from undergoing surgery in 2019. With treatment, the doctor was able to manage a right knobular tendon detachment, and within two and a half months, the player was able to be back on court. Atalanta trusts the doctor again so now takes care of his recording, in the meantime, He will look for an alternative to strengthen the attack with Diego Costa.