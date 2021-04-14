Donald Trump’s son-in-law Lara caused a stir campaigning for the US Senate seat

FromAlexander Sepp Close

The campaign for a vacant seat in the Senate begins in North Carolina. My favorite is Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump.

Washington – It sounds strange: Donald Trump’s son-in-law Lara Trump has not lived in North Carolina for 14 years. She has never held a public office or said whether to run. Nevertheless, Lara Trump is one of the candidates for an open seat in the US state Senate, according to the Charlotte Observer. And above all, this is due to one thing: her family name.

Lara Trump, married to Donald’s son Eric Trump, is originally from North Carolina and has lived in New York for a long time. Nevertheless, she can run for a Senate seat in her state. Because, as former Trump strategic chief Killian Conway explained: “The pro-Trump candidate for an open seat in the Senate, in a state that Trump won, in Trump’s name, has enormous advantages.”

Few Republicans want to campaign against Trump

Lara Trump seems to have yet to make a final decision about running. She currently works for the conservative right-wing “Fox News” TV station. He has announced that he will support Lara Trump in any way, even if she leaves the station to run. Lara Trump has been manipulating the candidacy in North Carolina for months, but she never specified.

Some North Carolina Republicans, such as Representative Ted Bode, can imagine running for the Senate seat. Not just against the woman with a strong title, according to the Charlotte Observer. Observers suspect that Lara Trump, despite her late entry into the campaign, could rally enough supporters to win the run.

Donald Trump’s popularity may be decisive at the grassroots level

Supporters of the major Republicans are still hanging. The president of the Growth Club, David Macintosh, for example, said it would be better if Ted Bode or Lara Trump ran. Not both. The Conservative Electoral Association backed PDS’s campaign for the House of Representatives with $ 500,000 in 2016, so it can be critical.

Crucial to Lara Trump’s role as a favorite is the immense popularity that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, continues to hold on the Republican base. According to the Charlotte Observer, he is a staunch supporter of his son’s wife. This tailwind that remains the Republicans’ most important major position may be decisive.

Trump’s advisor: Al Qaeda wants Lara

Three other Republicans have already declared their aspirations for the seat and are canceling expressions of loyalty to Donald Trump. In particular, Mark Walker, whose campaign described him as “the most supportive member of Trump.” But all the shoe licking might be useless if a member of the Trump family finally competed.

In a preliminary poll, 40 percent of Republicans gave the answer “undecided.” However, this could also be due to the fact that there is still a long way to go before the actual decision, which will not be made until December. But Jason Miller, one of Donald Trump’s most important advisers, interprets this as Lara Trump’s decision to run for the presidency. “Al Qaeda wants to compete with Lara.” (Such as)