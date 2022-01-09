Djokovic vs Australia, the story continues

Novak Djokovic Do not resign. Although it was forbidden to enter Australia And he was banned in an immigration center, and the tennis player’s lawyers assert that he can be exempted from vaccination against COVID-19Because he overcame the disease and asked to be transferred to an institution where he could train.

There may be cockroaches,” Djokovic’s followers denounced in protest.

tens of Anti-vaccine protesters Join the enthusiastic tennis crowd this Saturday Novak Djokovic In a protest to express their disapproval of the athlete’s detention conditions at an immigration center in Melbourne.

No. 1 in the world of tennisNovak Djokovic is still in a migrant center after he was not allowed in Australia, a controversy that comes just over a week after the start of this year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

The 34-year-old Serbian tennis player is still hoping to defend his title in Australian Open This brings him to 21 major championships, surpassing the record he now shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (The three with 20 “large”).

DjokovicHowever, he risks being deported from Australia next Monday after the country’s authorities revoked his visa, a procedure his lawyers have appealed.

Saturday January 8

Djokovic He was going to get medical exemption after testing positive for COVID-19 On December 16, his attorneys stated in a 32-page appeal memorandum.

Despite this alleged infection, Djokovic He participated in an event in his country with youth tennis promises the next day, without a protective mask.

the Serbian Tennis Federation, in a message posted to Facebook on December 17, stated that Djokovic He had distributed trophies and trophies among the best young players in the country in 2021.

His lawyers also denounced the detention of the tennis player at the airport Melbourne For eight hours, mostly incommunicado.

