Djokovic is training in Marbella… to prepare for Australia?

while the The ATP Cup continues its course in preparation for the Australian Open, On the other side of the world, oblivious to the competition, is Novak Djokovic, who doubts about his participation in the first Grand Slam The season continues to rise. Namely, those who aspire to great successes in Pioneer Oceanic is already in Australia, either in the ATP Cup itself or ATP 250 training in Melbourne (case Rafa Nadal), The panorama is radically unlike that of Nole who is still fully aware of Medical exemption, by the Australian Government, Which would allow him to compete for the 21st big title of his record at the end of January.

Time runs its course and there are 15 days before the event begins at Melbourne Park facilities (January 17-30), Serbs stay relaxed in Marbella (has residence there), where December 31 in the facilities of the Puente Romano Tennis Club, where he participated in an activity with children from the SotoTennis Academy, Sotogrande (Cádiz), who visited the leader of the arrangement. The top seed finished a training session and recorded a video to say goodbye to the year, without showing much concern about his immediate sporting future. His team that accompanies him and who celebrates with him and his family the arrival of 2022 in the Andalusian city. With 12 traditional grapes, he considers it an unexpected prep stage, as the idea was that Knoll was going to take part in the ATP Cup.

As the Academy showed itself with photos via its social networks, it is worth noting those in Belgrade He trained on a hard court and with the same balls used at the Australian Open. grand slam manager, Craig TillyHe did not rule out the Balkans yet, but in a statement nine grid, he warns that his time is running out: “We still have some charter flights until this weekend and then all the guys will be here. When it comes to Novak’s status, I think we’ll have a clearer picture in the next few days; Otherwise, it’s too late to show up and compete. There is a lot to play for and I think everything will be revealed in the next few days. “Maybe Djokovic didn’t leave anything to chance, but if the government Australian It is not excluded before Obligation to vaccinate to enter the country, Your first big hit of the year could carry your signature…