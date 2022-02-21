Discovery brings “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” back to Italy

Discover asks for a local copy of Don’t forget the words An entertainment format originating on Fox in the United States.

The show is produced by Banijay Italia and will be broadcast on Discovery Italia’s free network Nove.

It will be directed by Gabriel Corsi and follows three contestants as they sing an array of songs, from the newest to the best of the ’80s. When the music and the words stop, they have to fill in the missing words.

The two competitors who know the best words will move on to the next round and then compete for a cash prize, and the ‘champion’ will return to defend their title in the next installment.

The show premiered on Fox in 2007 and subsequently moved to VH1, before ending its US run in 2011. Since then it has been shown in more than 25 countries, including Italia1, where it was known as get rich and win

A Portuguese version that aired last year and the French show, which is from Banijay Production Media, recently featured 5,000 episodes. Return to the US is also in the works through Banijay’s subsidiary Bunim Murray Productions and Apploff Entertainment.

Fabrizio Evolilla, Banijay Italia CEO, said: “With Nove on board and a new battle concept, we are ready to see Italian audiences sing their favorite songs together, in this unique show. Having also worked with Gabriele on to deal We know he’s the right person to host him Don’t forget the wordsThe only music program on Italian TV.

Banijay Italia is also behind a local version of Famous Island (also known as survived) , Beside edition (the legacy) and Amazon Virgins: Serial.