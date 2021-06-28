Deschamps confirms Dini’s withdrawal from Switzerland due to injury

Bucharest, 27 June (EFE). French coach, Didier Deschamps, confirmed today, that left back Didier Digne, who will miss the round of 16 match in Bucharest, has withdrawn due to a thigh injury in the last group stage match against Portugal.

The coach also revealed that Denny’s natural replacement, Lucas Hernandez, remains in doubt at the moment.

In response to a question about the possibility of him going out, in these circumstances, to play with three defenders, Deschamps confirmed that “this is an option”, but he refused to advance whether he would resort to this solution or not in the face of losses.

Deschamps also confirmed that Marcus Thuram and Jules Conde will also miss the Switzerland match.

Regarding the opponent, the French coach highlighted the ability to create opportunities for the Swiss “attacking trio” consisting of Embolo, Svirovic and Shaqiri, and expressed his “admiration” for the work of his Swiss colleague Vladimir Petkovic.

“Even if they play a difficult match against Italy, they are a great European team,” Deschamps said of the group stage match in which Italy beat Switzerland 3-0.

Away from the sport, Deschamps welcomed the temperatures in Bucharest, which are a bit lower than in Budapest, where France played two group stage matches. EFE