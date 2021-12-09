Cryptocurrency Payment Now Launched by WhatsApp, Biggest Company Announcement – Marathi News | Cryptocurrency payment begins on WhatsApp, Meta allows some users to send and receive money through Novi wallet

New Delhi: The WhatsApp Although the WhatsApp Payment Service started very slow in the world, the company made a big announcement today. The company said, The WhatsApp People in the US are now using WhatsApp Pay Cryptocurrency They can also convert (transfer cryptocurrency using WhatsApp).

According to 9to5mac.com, Will Cathcard, CEO of WhatsApp, and Stefan Kasriel, CEO of Novi made the announcement together. Meanwhile, Novi is also a digital Meta wallet. WhatsApp has only introduced this feature to a few people. This means that people who have access to this feature will be able to send and receive money through this messaging app.

According to Novi’s webpage, the service is a new way to send and receive money and it will be free. This allows users to transfer money “without leaving the WhatsApp chat”. Meanwhile, Facebook is now dead via Facebook Cryptocurrency (Cryptocurrency) This isn’t the first time a payment plan has been revealed. In a 2018 report, Bloomberg reported that the company was working on a stablecoin.

At the same time, experts say, the company is developing a stablecoin. It will be a type of digital currency that will be pegged to the US dollar and will have very low volatility. At the same time, such persons do not have the right to discuss the internal plans of the company. However, three years later, WhatsApp partnered with Novi to allow people to transfer money using cryptocurrency. Aside from the US, the service is also being tested in Guatemala.

