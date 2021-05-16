Craft Workshop on “Virtual Reality in Crafts”

Hall. HWK. Application areas for virtual reality are growing in commerce. Home builders can actually show in the virtual space what their future home will look like. Electronics technicians can use the tablet to walk along a home wall and have a virtual view of what looks like behind a facade (if plans are entered).

The Halle Room Craftsmanship is giving a workshop on June 16, 2021 from 9 am-4pm on the topic “Virtual Reality in Craftsman’s Work: What Does It Do?”. This event is free for craftsmanship and takes place at the Halle (Sally) Education and Technology Center.

The workshop will showcase the most diverse fields of application of virtual reality and augmented reality. The first focus is on how SMEs plan and implement the use of virtual reality. During the workshop, participants make their own virtual reality glasses out of cardboard with which they can gain their first experience in virtual space.

Participants do not need any prior knowledge, but they must bring a working smartphone. Keeping in mind the concept of thorough hygiene, this event will be held in person. If the applicable epidemic regulations do not allow this, a lecture event will be offered instead via an online meeting platform.

Registration under: www.hwkhalle.de/virtual-reality

Workshop

Virtual Reality in Craft: What is the point?

When: June 16, 2021, 9 AM – 4 PM

Venue: Education and Technology Center in Halle’s Chamber of Crafts, Straße der Handwerker 2, Halle 06132