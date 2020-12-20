Coronavirus Live News: New South Wales Prime Minister Adds New Restrictions On Greater Sydney With Northern Beaches Close, UK Tightens Christmas Rules | world News

Coronavirus Live News: New South Wales Prime Minister Adds New Restrictions On Greater Sydney With Northern Beaches Close, UK Tightens Christmas Rules | world News18 mins ago Dwayne Menzie
Andrews He refused to make political comments on NSW bylaws, but indicates that Victoria’s systems are currently stronger.
“I think as for the regulations that the NSW government has laid out, they have other steps today, they are very much advisory in nature and who knows how things will go in the next couple of days.
“But I won’t wait for them to add to their bases. We will protect what we have built and that is why the borders are closed from midnight tonight.”
With immediate effect, says Jeroen Weimar, deputy health minister, people in border communities can travel freely upon presentation of their driver’s license.
He warns that there will be queues, as last seen there were restrictions at the border.
“Since yesterday morning, we have introduced a permit system and a set of controls around people traveling from NSW. We have had over 200,000 permits already issued in the last 30 hours or so, and I thank everyone who has gone through this permit system.
About 3,000 people arrived by plane from New South Wales yesterday, and three were found to have come from hotspots and have been taken to quarantine.
“Today we were expecting 35 flights from New South Wales to Victoria, about 3,400 passengers, and we will meet them and ensure that they have the appropriate permit and the right to be here.”
Andrews He explains: These restrictions will not be lifted at midnight on Wednesday (when the Northern Beaches lockdown is currently ready – although that is subject to change).
Victoria will keep these restrictions in place as long as health experts advise, He says.
Victoria stands ready to assist NSW, and he proactively thanks all involved in the logistics.
“Can I say to all of Greater Sydney and the Middle Coast, please don’t come here. You should stay in your state to keep Victoria’s people safe and play your part in responding to the national Covid-19 policy. This is a national system that works as it should.”
If you are a Victorian returning from those areas in NSW, you have until midnight Monday to go back and quarantine at home. Arrive at any time after that and you have to enter the hotel system.
“We give the Victorians very little because there might be a situation in which they don’t choose too much to go home, they might have to go home, and we think it’s appropriate and appropriate for them to quarantine at home,” Andrews says.
They will be registered, they will be examined, and they will have to take a test.
There will be 700 Victoria Police personnel who will have various checkpoints, and many, many checkpoints along the NSW-Victoria border. There will be a permit system, so if you want to travel to Victoria Overland, you will need to obtain a permit. You will need to obtain another permit if you had one yesterday because circumstances have changed. “
Dan Andrews: Quarantine for those coming from Greater Sydney and the Central Coast
Dan Andrews yet.
He started by talking about the need for vigilance despite Victoria’s success since she was able to control the outbreak.
“We are ready to enjoy a Covid safe Christmas, a safe summer from Covid, but we cannot take any of these places, our position, for granted.
There are two additional cases in quarantine of Victorian hotels, bringing the total number of active cases to 12. The state had no local transmission within 51 days.
Now to border announcements:
With the increasing number of exposure sites and “every chance of people being infected with this virus” not being tested or contacted, there could be many cases in other parts of Sydney.
“I have to announce the best public health advice,” he says, “starting at 11.59 pm we will declare Greater Sydney and the Central Coast a red zone.”
“Then the northern beaches will become a hotspot and what that means is that No person from those parts of Sydney or Greater Sydney, or who has visited that part of Greater Sydney, shall be permitted to return to Melbourne or any part of Victoria.
If you return or travel here, you will face 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.
Switzerland It agreed to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Saturday, and immunization is set to start right after Christmas, according to AFP reports.
Minister of Health Alan Percet He said that a two-month “careful review” by the country’s medical regulatory body concluded that the vaccine was safe and that its benefits outweighed its risks.
“We can start vaccination in the coming days,” said Percé, adding that about two million vulnerable people – the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions – would be given priority.
The country of about 8.6 million people records more than 4,000 new cases and 100 deaths every day. There have been a total of 400,000 infections and nearly 6,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hey, this is Helen Davidson here to take you through the next few hours of coronavirus updates as the world records 75 million cases of the virus.
Since it’s the weekend, this is shared coverage for both international and Australian updates. In the meantime, we will be holding a press conference in Victoria, Dan Andrews, of Australia’s Prime Minister, who is likely to see new border regulations with NSW.
While most NSWs worry about not being able to meet their families this holiday season, let’s not lose sight of this yet another tragedy.
Magic Mike Live Australia had to cancel the show scheduled for today.
With that, I’ll hand the blog over to Helen Davidson.
finally, Brad Hazard It was asked if New South Wales health had any way of knowing if international flight crews had violated the quarantine.
He said that in two cases, the police charged the flight crews with violating the quarantine.
And with that, and a final thanks to the people of the northern shores, who happen to be his voters, the press conference ended.
Dr. Kerry Chant was asked why an exposure at Mona Vale Golf Club was not on the NSW Health List.
She said there were sometimes delays in locating them because they were taking a “very careful approach to locating.”
She said the outbreak was “similar to concerns about crossroads time”.
This is the outbreak that began at the Crossroads Hotel in southwestern Sydney in July, categorized by the second wave outbreak in Melbourne.
There are many alike. To be completely honest, there seems to be a significant consolidation of places in a narrow geographic area at the moment. They have clearly expressed my concerns about the fact that we do not know the exact path this virus has reached on the northern shores.
There were some seeding events. And people traveled beyond the northern shores. For these reasons, we are cautious and asking the community to follow public health advice and do the right thing so that we can control the spread.
