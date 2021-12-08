Cashback up to Rs 144 on Jio . Recharge

With mobile network companies raising the prices of their plans, customers are now looking for cheaper and great plans. The three companies compare prices and offers. There are now some cashback offers for Geo users. Users get 20% cashback. Here we will show you how to take advantage of this cashback.

Jio 299 Recharge Plan:20% cashback is given on geo-recharge of Rs 299. The validity of this plan is 28 days. User will get 2 GB of high speed data per day. Your internet speed will reach 64kbps after the high speed data limit has expired. Apart from this unlimited calling and 100 SMS will also be available daily. There will also be subscriptions to Geo TV, Geo Cinema, Geo Security and Geo Cloud. A cashback of Rs 60 is available in this plan.

Jio 666 Recharge Plan: 20% cashback is offered on Geo recharge of Rs 666. The validity of this plan is 84 days. User will get 1.5 GB of high speed data per day. Your internet speed will reach 64kbps after the high speed data limit has expired. There will also be subscriptions to Geo TV, Geo Cinema, Geo Security and Geo Cloud. Apart from this unlimited calling and 100 SMS will also be available daily. A cashback of Rs 133 is available in this plan.

Jio 719 Recharge Plan: The validity of the Geo Rs 719 recharge plan is 84 days. User will get 1.5 GB of high speed data per day. Your internet speed will reach 64kbps after the high speed data limit has expired. 20% cashback is given in this plan. Apart from this unlimited calling and 100 SMS will also be available daily. There will also be subscriptions to Geo TV, Geo Cinema, Geo Security and Geo Cloud. A cashback of Rs 144 is available in this plan.

Cashback is available within 3 days after Geo user account recharge. Users can then avail cashback from Geo Partner stores such as Geo Recharge, Geo Mart, Reliance Mart, Reliance Smart, Agio, Reliance Trend, Reliance Digital and NetMeds.