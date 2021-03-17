Carolina Marne presents a new bid to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Open

Carolina Marne Is superimposed on Poyen Chang about Double 21-13 In the quarter-finals of The Unix Swiss Open. The match presented by the Spanish was “comfortable” thanks to her exceptional performance against the American.

Marne, the tournament’s top favorite, finished seventh in 34 minutes of play. The Olympic Champion had virtually defeated her opponent from the start of the match and in the middle of each set her sleeve was already on the right track. The Spanish woman scored a total of 42 points and won 26 of her competitors. Marne even leads Zhang in their 5-2 private duels.

Welva will play tomorrow, Saturday, for a place in the final Contra La Tilandisa Burnaby Chuchwong, Seeded third, who defeated Line Christophersen 21-11 and 21-15. Carolina Marne He never won the Swiss OpenIt is a tournament in which he participated only in the 2011 edition and did not pass the second round.

Russian Natalia Perminova (21-8, 21-10) and Danish Julie Jacobsen (21-11 and 21-19) were the two contenders that Marne defeated to play the quarter-finals of Switzerland, a tournament that the Spaniards reach after winning the title. The Yunx Thailand Open and the Toyota Thailand Open and qualify for the finals at the BWF World Tour Finals.