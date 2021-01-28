Bruno Fornaroli continues to make history and goals in Australian football – Wake Up – 01/27/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe to me Find out about our plans

Bruno Fornaroli He had a destination in 2015 that you might never have imagined: Australia. He got the Premier League and became important based on goals. Just a few days earlier, he reached 100 ocean football matches, and in his 101st match he scored in Perth Glory’s 2–1 loss to Melbourne Victory.

Although his team ranks ninth in a 12-team tournament, Tuna personally had a good start, scoring three goals in his first three matches.

Last day he opened the scoring at 68, but the two goals at 86 and 90 ended up dropping his team as a visitor and thus amassing one victory and two defeats early in the season.

The next show will be on Sunday against Melbourne City in search of climbing the table.