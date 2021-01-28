Bruno Fornaroli continues to make history and goals in Australian football – Wake Up – 01/27/2021

Bruno Fornaroli He had a destination in 2015 that you might never have imagined: Australia. He got the Premier League and became important based on goals. Just a few days earlier, he reached 100 ocean football matches, and in his 101st match he scored in Perth Glory’s 2–1 loss to Melbourne Victory.
Although his team ranks ninth in a 12-team tournament, Tuna personally had a good start, scoring three goals in his first three matches.
Last day he opened the scoring at 68, but the two goals at 86 and 90 ended up dropping his team as a visitor and thus amassing one victory and two defeats early in the season.
The next show will be on Sunday against Melbourne City in search of climbing the table.
Their numbers
Tuna is a character in Australian football
After 70 games in every league in defense of Melbourne City, in which he scored 48 goals, “Tuna” changed clubs and ended up in Perth Glory, where he collected 31 matches and scored 16 goals so far.
