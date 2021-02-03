Britain is protecting against the release of the Oxford-estrogenin vaccine for all ages, amid European doubts

On Wednesday, the British Minister of Health endorsed the strategy to implement vaccination in the country after doubts surfaced in Europe, saying that science supports the decision to introduce the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and Estrogenica, for all ages.

France, Belgium and Germany recommended that the Oxford vaccine be given to those under 65 years in the European Union only, while French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying on Friday that the vaccine appears “almost ineffective” among those over the age of 65.

Vaccine developers and the British government vehemently deny this, and when asked about Macron’s opinion, Health Secretary Matt Hancock endorses Britain’s approach.

Hancock told the BBC: “My opinion is that we have to listen to scientists … The science of that was already clear, and it was clear overnight that the Oxford vaccine would not work well just in this launch,” according to a new newspaper. Data from Oxford Radio.

In that pre-printed study, the Oxford vaccine was found to be 76 percent effective until the first injection was given within three months, up to the administration of the second, and if the first dose was given after at least 12 weeks, the UK supports the decision to extend the interval between doses. .

Britain has more European Union countries in producing vaccines than the United Kingdom

However, this study did not provide additional direct evidence of effectiveness in the elderly.

When asked about Macron’s comments, Andrew Pollard, president of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said: “I don’t understand what this statement means.”

“We have less data on older people, so people are less confident about the level of protection,” Pollard told BBC Radio.

But we have very similar immune responses in older adults with younger adults. We see protection in the same direction and at the same level. “

Gene Allen, 91, who lives in a nursing home, received the first dose of the Oxford-Astrogenica Covit-19 vaccine in January, which was seen through a visual screen installed for residents to ensure visits by family members. (Matt Dunham / Associated Press)

Britain is ahead of Britain and other European Union countries, having previously approved the Oxford-AstroGeneca injection and changed dosing guidelines to provide some protection for more people in the fastest time frame.

The French Minister for European Affairs, Clement Bionc, supported the relatively slow pace of the vaccine launch, saying that Britain, for example, faced “significant risks” with the use of the Oxford-estrogen injection in the elderly.

“The UK has taken fewer precautions than we have taken,” Pune told LCI TV on Wednesday.

The Canadian Ministry of Health has not yet approved an Astrogenica vaccine for use in Canada.