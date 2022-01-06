Britain bows to the United States and depends on Germany

British Daniel Evans and Jimmy Murray imposed on the Americans Taylor Fritz and John Isner for drama 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-8 To keep the UK with options, dependent on Germany’s victory over the Canadians for a place in the semi-finals of ATP cup.

The Britons’ hopes seemed to fade when they lost by a set of zero and a double-break against two of the best servers in the ring.

However, among the most prominent players of the current version of the ATP Cup, Daniel EvansTogether with the “Grand” hero Jimmy MurrayThey hit the table to survive a competition in which they cannot reach the semi-finals.

In the first match of the English morning Evans It was imposed on the American veteran Eisner to 6-4 and 7-6 (3) This means his third consecutive victory in the current edition of the ATP Cup.

The Birmingham player did not fear 16 direct serve from Texas and collected 87% of the service points that helped him not concede any breakers during the hour and 35 minutes that made up the match.

“You have to be prepared not to touch the ball too many times. I knew I’d have chances if I replay some hits, that’s the nature of this type of match.”

Later, it was from California Taylor Fritz (23) Who tied the victory over the British Cameron Norrie (12) by 7-6 (4), 3-6 and 6-1 In the individual who encounters the first seed.

Group C will be dissolved after the intersection between Canada and Germany, the only choices with options are Britain, which is based on a German victory, and Canadathat depends on itself.