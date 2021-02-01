BORSA ITALIANA TODAY / Piazza Affari Starts a New Month (February 1, 2021)

Piazza Avari starts a new month

The new week and month kicks off with some related macroeconomic data on the agenda. At 8:00 am we will know the retail sales for January in Germany. At 9:45 it will be the turn of the final reading of the Italian manufacturing PMI for January. Similar data will then be published with references to France (9:50 AM) Germany (9:55 AM), Europe (10:00 AM) and Great Britain (10:30 AM). At 10:00 it will be the turn of the Italian unemployment rate in December. In an hour it will be the turn of the same total figure at the European level. At 16:00, we will know the US ISM Manufacturing Index for January. At 18:00, the Ministry of Transport will announce the number of cars registered in Italy in January. German government bonds with maturities of 3 and 9 months are due to be issued on the same day.

In Piazza Affari, Buzzi’s earnings are released. On Friday, the Ftse Mib closed 1.57% down at 21,572 points. In the list of major assets Diasorin (+ 1.6%), Recordati (+ 1.4%), Stm (+ 0.8%) and Pirelli (+ 0.7%). Amplifon and Saipem got the worst ever, at -3.3%. IPad also has Interpump (-3.2%) and Moncler (-3.1%). The difference between BTPs and Bunds has decreased to less than 115 basis points.

© Reproduction reserved