Book review on “The Power of Geography in the Twenty-first Century”

A look at the list of countries and regions chosen by British political journalist Tim Marshall to describe geographic power relations in the twenty-first century is not surprising at first: Australia enjoys a prime position as a contiguous region of the emerging Asian region; Without a doubt, the political situation in the oil state of Saudi Arabia has far-reaching global implications, and it should also be clear that space is increasingly becoming the focus of powerful states – The recently tested launch of a satellite not in use by Russia Make this very clear. At the same time, Tim Marshall gives the newspaper knowledge of a fundamental basis and presents in an interesting way how these conditions have developed historically and what could result from this in the future.

