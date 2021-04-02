Australian storm jewel is about to move to VfB Stuttgart

Does the diamond eye micellinet close again? VfB Stuttgart appears to be facing once again a commitment from the absolute best.

Stuttgart / Gosford – Sven Mislantat (48) seems to have put his senses on the next best talent!

Cheers in the Central Coast Mariners shirt: Alou Kuol (2nd from right, 19). © IMAGO / AAP



According to th Sydney Morning Herald He is said to be the sporting director of the Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart shortly before Alou Kuol’s commitment (19), who is currently signing Australian club Central Coast Mariners in the A-League.

From the Australian environment with Sudanese roots, it was meant to be heard that the transition to VfB could soon be in the towel.

For Swabians, that would be a commitment from a player perspective. Because Kuol has to first collect match training in VfB Stuttgart Reserve. From there, he must then make a jump to the Bundesliga team.

VfB recently showed often that the distances to get there aren’t very long. Tangi Coulibaly (20), among others, made his season-to-year start to the regional league team.

Recently, Nauero was allowed to join Ahmedada (19). For the first time in the Bundesliga In order to celebrate.