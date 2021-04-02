Australian storm jewel is about to move to VfB Stuttgart

Does the diamond eye micellinet close again? VfB Stuttgart appears to be facing once again a commitment from the absolute best.
Stuttgart / Gosford – Sven Mislantat (48) seems to have put his senses on the next best talent!
According to th Sydney Morning Herald He is said to be the sporting director of the Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart shortly before Alou Kuol’s commitment (19), who is currently signing Australian club Central Coast Mariners in the A-League.
From the Australian environment with Sudanese roots, it was meant to be heard that the transition to VfB could soon be in the towel.
For Swabians, that would be a commitment from a player perspective. Because Kuol has to first collect match training in VfB Stuttgart Reserve. From there, he must then make a jump to the Bundesliga team.
VfB recently showed often that the distances to get there aren’t very long. Tangi Coulibaly (20), among others, made his season-to-year start to the regional league team.
Recently, Nauero was allowed to join Ahmedada (19). For the first time in the Bundesliga In order to celebrate.
In any case, the large number of young players hitting the Swabians recently proves that Mislintat’s Diamond Eye is rarely wrong. Upon watching Kuol, the Stuttgart sports director should have noticed his impressive goal rate right away. The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in 15 A-League appearances and has also scored two goals.
Mislintat is known for spotting something special in players who have yet to enter the ultimate super club epicenter. It was similar to Silas Wamanjitoka (21 years old). He scored eleven goals in the French second division before being contracted by VfB.
This season, the Congolese were one of the shooting stars in the German Bundesliga.