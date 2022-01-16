Australian Open: Tennis star Angelique Kerber is in love again

Tennis star Angelique Kerber (33) appears to be in love. According to a media report, the 2018 Wimbledon winner will accompany her new partner at the Australian Open.

According to “Bild,” Kerber’s new love is entrepreneur and fitness economist Franco Bianco. Hessian is said to be the managing director of the Königstein im Taunus sports park, which also includes an auditorium and three tennis courts. Apparently, Kerber trained at Franco’s gym a few years ago.

Franco no longer leaves Kerber’s side. The fitness economist has been with Kerber for a long time. They are said to have met in 2018.

Franco Bianco during a training session in Melbourne

This was demonstrated by photos from Franco’s gym.

Bianco has been supporting his loved ones in tournaments for some time. In the summer of 2021, he’s already in her box at Wimbledon, and he’s always close to her in Melbourne too. They were spotted together on the training ground on January 11th.

When Kerber was asked about her love life, she told Bild am Sonntag, “You know, my private life is kept secret.”

In an interview with “Bunte” in 2014, she said it was “especially difficult to find a man who understands my life.” Looks like she’s found it now.

On Tuesday, compatriot Kiel will play her first round match at the Australian Open against Estonian Kaia Kanepi.