Australia recovered and won a great match against France 23-21

Australia beat Brisbane and beat France 23-21 in a great match. In what was the first game in the July window for both teams, Team Oceanic recovered from an opposite start and He won the victory in the last match of the match.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. subscribe now.

The European team played a great first half and took advantage of a huge advantage. Fast and resolute in defense and taking advantage of a large number of local errors, he managed to break through the defense through his wing Gabin Villiers, who provided support twice in just 21 minutes.

Wallab was able to get out of zero only when 34 minutes, when Brandon Bayinga-Amosa dived, after a heavy blow, into the inguinal area after an excellent push from the front group. And so, with the subsequent transformation of Noah Lolesio, the game went to rest 7-15 in favor of the visit.

However, In the sequel, the roles have been changed. France started mishandling the ball and Australia did not ignore it. He was more vertical in attack and played a long time on the opposite court. Finally, his captain Michael Hooper was able to attack and support the attempt.

As the match drew to a close, the peripheral team regained the ball and did not stop until they took their prize. He insisted on picking up and going, receiving a penalty and Lolisio converted it to three points, in this way, the Wallabies Sign back and win وال.