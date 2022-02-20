Around the monastery dungeon – a place to retreat with extra space for God

Most religious people have a small private dormitory called a cell. This hall performs many important functions, on the one hand in daily life in the monastery, and on the other hand also in the exercise of the faith: it is the smallest living unit in the monastery.

When you hear the word cell, you either think of a prison cell or the smallest living unit of all living things. However, one rarely thinks of the monastery cell – and the first associations with this term do not always have a positive connotation. It is an essential part of monastic life and makes being together in the community possible in the first place. The first two ideas can indeed give clues to the meaning of the monastic cell.

A prison cell is a place where a person is alone and isolated. In prison of course not voluntarily. In the monastery, the sister or brother withdraws voluntarily and voluntarily into his cell. It’s not locked from the outside, but the hive is clearly a place no one else can get to. It is the most special place for a religion, where one does not visit the other either. There are corresponding common rooms for this.

Silence and prayer room

Instead, the dungeon is a place of silence and prayer where a sister or brother can be alone and with God. It is the space where you can relax, where you can seek comfort when society is a little stressed, and where you can also seek God. Therefore, the monastic cell is usually furnished rather simply. It should be a space where the religious can focus on the essentials. Ultimately, that is, one has to be in the relationship with the Lord, who called her or called her to this form of discipleship.

Thus, in a way, the dungeon is also the smallest living unit in the monastery. It’s not just a room to sleep, read, or pursue special hobbies. Instead, the cell is where religious life can grow and flourish. Here you can calmly reflect on the day’s events or start the day with meditation. It is also the place that helps gather new energy while resting and sleeping. And it is a protective place because, as already described, no one bothers you here, you are completely alone and you can let yourself go – at least to sleep.