Airtel’s new plan to compete with Geo … a giant restructuring step …! | Airtel transfers all digital assets to the Bharti Airtel listed entity

Geo – Airtel competition

Airtel Ltd, led by Sunil Mittal, which competes with Geo in all telecom, business and customer services sectors, has decided to place all of its digital assets under Bharti Airtel.

Digital Asset Restructuring

Through this management change, India hopes that the top management will not only take an interest in digital business directly but will also foster large-scale business. With this, Bharti Airtel is currently adding Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, Airtel Thanks, Mitra Payment Platform, Airtel Ads, and Airtel Cloud.

4 work sections

As a result, Bharti Airtel’s subsidiaries are divided into 4 major divisions.

1. Mobile, broadband, corporate, and Airtel Ltd.

2. Bank Payments is a separate entity

3. Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka International and submarine cables

4. The data center and the Indus Tower section are divided into the Infrastructure division.

foreign investment

Sunil Metal’s plan is not only to promote digital business through the management restructuring currently underway in Bharti Airtel but also to enable Airtel to receive the same foreign investment as Geo.