Adele, HER, Kate McKinnon Star in SNL Promo: WATCH

It could host multi-talented singer Adele SNL, Perform in SNLAnd, possibly, Kate McKinnon will take over SNL After her American accent appeared in this week’s promo. Singer “Hello” is back in Saturday Night Live, This time as host with guest musician HER, the enigmatic R&B singer. “Wait, HER or is she?” Kate McKinnon refers to every artist. Before we getChosen Szoon“Stuck in everyone’s head, it’s technically a HER, but if Adele wanted to tie some bars, who would stop her? Everything that comes out of a woman’s mouth is gold – Beloved swear words Included – especially her short but creative American accent in the next section. “Oh, my God, don’t worry, my girlfriend,” I completely went in response to McCainon’s attempt to speak with a British accent. That’s why Lorne Michaels pays her big bucks, all of you. Adele’s first visit to studio 8H returned as an item in 2008, just prior to the 2008 election. Her second came with 25 In 2015, before we start imagining what the next five years have in store. Adele’s album was clearly not in the cards, but if that hosting party is an indication, Rumor has it We won’t have to wait any longer.