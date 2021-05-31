A Alma Mater graduate is among Italy’s representatives at the G7 Youth Summit – UniboMagazine

Julia Bossi graduated in law from the University of Bologna, and was selected by the Association of Young Ambassadors in cooperation with the Italian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to represent our country on a very central topic today: Health

I graduated in Law All’Alma mater With Double address at Transnational law The Kings College LondonJulia Bossi was chosen by the Association of Young Ambassadors, in cooperation with the Italian government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to represent our country in a very central topic today: Health. Together with her, three other young Italians were selected: Tullio Ambrosone for economics topics, Fabio Boniolo for innovation and technology and Rachele De Angelis for topics related to climate and sustainability.

The G7 Youth Summit was held in virtual mode on May 14-15 with the aim of production A series of recommendations on youth priorities To be presented to political leaders Marking the next G7, Scheduled from 11-13 June in Carbis Bay, Cornwall (UK).

“Universal access to Vaccines, Importance Psychological health, And the Digitize health services Respect for privacy are the main issues we want to focus on, “he explains Julia Bossi. In particular, protect the Psychological health Born in Psychological comfort he is Priority Featured to young women and men from all countries: We trust this data taken into consideration By governments in the political choices that will be made. “

After obtaining the double degree at the University of Bologna and Kings College London, Julia Bossi completed an internship inUnited Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, I worked inEuropean Organization for Rare Diseases Periods are implemented Volunteer With two NGOs in Peru and South Africa. It is currently unfolding A Ph.D On Human Rights and Global Politics at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa, with an emphasis on The right to health. Recently collaborated in the field of teaching ”European Union Health LawMA in Legal Studies DellAlma mater.