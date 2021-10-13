▷ PSI Talent Management acquires Oprah Psychology Group

PSI Services LLC

The Oprah Psychology Group strengthens PSI’s presence in the Asia Pacific region and expands PSI’s global presence as well as the team of psychologists and talent management I/O experts

PSI’s Talent Management division is strengthening its leadership position in the global marketplace for talent solutions with the acquisition of OPRA Psychology Group, a dedicated team of business psychologists and human resource experts based in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The Opera team brings solid leadership and experience in talent assessment and development. With a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region, Opera is expanding PSI growth in these key regions, complementing existing PSI teams in Australia and Singapore and opening an interesting new presence in New Zealand.

OPRA was founded in 1997 with a mission to provide results-oriented solutions with positive long-term impacts. This is achieved by combining current research with practical application. Opera has proven in many public and private sector organizations, to inspire individuals and organizations to get the most out of themselves over the past 24 years.

“We look forward to not only expanding the advisory and technology solutions we provide to our clients, but also to be able to do so on an increasing geographic scale in key Asia Pacific regions,” said Peter Celeste, President of Global Talent Management. “The OPRA team shares our passion for innovative science and technology, and we are thrilled to welcome the OPRA team to PSI.”

Paul Englert, Managing Director of OPRA commented: “We are very excited to be joining the PSI team. OPRA has grown from humble roots in New Zealand into a brand recognized throughout the Asia Pacific region. Our shared values ​​and commitment to a positive impact on the world of work make this The acquisition by PSI is the perfect next step for the company, our team and above all for our customers.”

Information on PSI Talent Management

We are talent experts. We are psychologists, data scientists, and professional consultants who test, select, develop and hire talent around the world. With psychology as the foundation and technology as the medium, we enable you to make personal, data-driven decisions.

Information about OPRA

OPRA is a professional and organizational psychology consulting firm that operates throughout the Asia Pacific region. With eight subsidiaries, a team of psychologists and learning and development specialists, and a comprehensive suite of product solutions, OPRA is uniquely positioned in the region to help companies realize their potential. It is about promoting higher performance in the company and better performance among individuals.

