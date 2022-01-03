WTA 250 from Melbourne, Osaka and Halep stop for Australia

In the shadows of the Adelaide WTA 500, the most promising tournament that will kick-off the season for the women’s circuit, Naomi Osaka (13ª) Simona Halep (20 .)ª) He will be present in the Melbourne Summer Collection In preparation for the Australian Open.

Melbourne 1: Famous tennis players who have not played since the US Open will participate, Part as a favorite on the title She will make her debut against France’s Alize Cornet (61) for a place in the second round.

The path of a four-time Grand Slam winner appears to be accessible at least until the quarter-finals, when you won’t be facing any of the top 40 tennis players except for Lyudmila Samsonova (38 degrees). In the semi-finals he may just appear Veronika Kudremetova (31 degrees).

Naomi Osaka Entrena in Melbourne. Getty Images

for this part, Halep starts out as the 2nd seed and will make her debut against a player from Quali. The strongest cross of the former world number one could have been in the quarter-finals before Viktorija Golubic (43 degrees).

In parallel with WTA 250 de Melbourne 2which has American Jessica Pegula (18th) and Belgium’s Elise Mertens (21) are favorites to win the title..

Both tournaments will be part of preparations for the first Grand Slam of the season.