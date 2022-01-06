UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, Up 0.78% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100 up 0.78%



Investing.com – UK stock exchange closed higher on Thursday; Sector gains, led indicators higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.78%.

Best value for session in Cannes Standard Chartered PLC (LON:): is up 3.72% or 17.10 points to stop at 477.30 at the close. They are followed by NatWest Group PLC (LON :), which rose 2.61% or 6.20 points to close at 243.60, then Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON :), which rose 2.60%, 1, 32 points, until the close of the session. It’s 52.00.

At the bottom of the index was AVEVA Group PLC (LON :), which fell 5.80% or 193.0 points to close at 3134.0. Meanwhile, Relx PLC (LON 🙂 stock fell 4.77%, 112.00 points, and closed at 2,237.00, while Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON 🙂 lost 4.52%, 535.0 points, to close at 11300.0.

The Reds outperformed the green numbers on the London Stock Exchange by 1,339 to 536, and 427 were flat.

Shares in NatWest Group PLC (LON 🙂 rose to a 52-week high, advancing 2.61% or 6.20 to settle at 243.60. Shares in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON) surged to a 52-week high, advancing 2.60%, or 1.32, to 52.00.

Gold futures for February delivery fell 1.93%, or 35.30, to $1,789.80 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for February delivery rose 1.72% or 1.34 to stay at $79.19 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for March delivery rose 1.72% or 1.34.120%, 0.97, up to $81.77 a barrel.

GBP/USD fell 0.17% to 1.3530, while EUR/GBP rose 0.03% to 0.8346.

The dollar index rose 0.09% to 96.265.