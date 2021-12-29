Stock Exchange: Unconfirmed European pending data in the US, London + 1% – Economy

(ANSA) – MILAN, Dec 29 – Stock markets on the Old Continent are generally a few fractions below par, unlike London which is up 1 percentage point to “recover” the first two days of the week it was closed for the holidays. Milan with Ftse Mib is down 0.3% with Frankfurt and Madrid, while Amsterdam is down 0.1% and Paris swings flat.



The operators’ outlook appears to be directed primarily at macroeconomic data from the US (wholesale inventories and home sales), due in the early afternoon. With a spread of just 136 basis points and a 10-year BTP yield of 1.14%, banking stocks were rather quiet in Piazza Affari (Mediobanca + 0.1%, Banco Bpm -0.5%), while the worst are Cnh and Eni, which give one percentage point.



A few more purchases on Campari and Recordati, which are up about half a point.



In the lower capitalization basket, the Popolare di Sondrio index settled at 3.7 euros after the green light of the shareholder meeting to convert to a joint stock company. Also calm is Mps stock (at €0.9) and Carige, which is trading at 3.7. (Dealing).

