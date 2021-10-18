Kylie McEnany, Jerry Willis and Jackie Diangelis, Fox News, reveal the truth about the diagnosis

One in eight women is diagnosed breast cancer In the United States, including Fox News fighters Jerry Willis and Jackie DeAngels, who have shared their stories with “Weekend Fox and FriendsAs part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jerry Willis was first diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in 2016. He described the strain as a “strange type” that is difficult to detect with mammography, but after showing physical signs, Willis was tested and came back positive.

“My right nipples are inverted and this is what happens if I get breast cancer and start showing signs,” she warned. “You can see it, you can see the exhaust.”

This year alone, more than 250,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States, so Willis stressed the importance of women getting mammograms. During the coronavirus pandemic, according to Willis, there has been a roughly 87% drop in screenings and there is a potential for missing an estimated 80 million cancer cases.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Me and Breast Cancer – Why I Choose to Have a Double Mastectomy

“If you’re there today—you’re worried, and you’re anxious, and you’re afraid to go get that mommy—then do it anyway,” she said. “If not for you, for your family.”

FOX business partner Jackie DeAngeles was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in June 2021 after a routine mammogram. DeAngelis underwent a double mastectomy and is back at work just 13 days later, and is expected to have a second operation on Monday.

DeAngelis’ doctors said their lumps were nearly invisible and described as corn flakes crushed into a bag like “grains of sand.” The FBN host revealed that she has no history of breast cancer in her family and does not have the BRCA gene.

“Part of my message, as I’m sitting here with these beautiful women, is to say that if it happens to us, it might happen to you,” she said. Cancer does not discriminate.

Breast cancer risk: What is the PALB2 gene mutation? Expert weights in

DeAngelis recommends visiting websites like bcpp.org For more information about ways to help prevent disease, such as exercising more regularly, changing your diet and reducing alcohol consumption.

Co-host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had not been diagnosed with breast cancer, but she had an 84% risk of developing the disease as eight women in her family had already been diagnosed, some of whom died at the end of their lives. 20 seconds.

McEnany’s mother was the first to discover that she was a carrier of the BRCA-2 gene and took preventive – and at the time drastic – measures by undergoing a double mastectomy. McEnany followed his mother’s example.

“I looked at her and saw a strong hero who took control of her health,” he said.

After testing positive and keeping 10 years of watching for the problem, including multiple concerns, McEnany decided to have a mastectomy, too.

“I am very happy with my appearance,” he said. “I had a mastectomy with the nipple preserved. I look good and feel strong and this is the best decision I have ever made.”

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOX NEWS

“I stopped being afraid,” he added. “Now I live a life free from fear and full of hope.”