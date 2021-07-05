Emirates News Agency – Distributing more than 750,000 meals in Tanzania, Kenya and Senegal as part of the “100 Million Meals” campaign

Dubai, July 5, 2021 (WAM) – The “100 Million Meals” campaign to distribute food parcels in Tanzania, Kenya and Senegal has completed, providing more than 750,000 meals to low-income individuals and families.

In cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), local authorities and charities, packages of easy-to-storage food products, including rice, flour, oil and sugar, were distributed to allow beneficiaries to prepare their own packages. meals. The food package supports a family of five for one month.

In coordination with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, 240,000 meals were distributed in the district of Weti on Pemba Island, in Makonde and Bangui districts of Unguja Island in Zanzibar, as well as in Kigoma district. .

The UAE Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya supported the distribution of 342 thousand meals in the capital, as well as in the regions of Mombasa, Acelia, Wajir and Lamu, while the UAE Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, coordinated with the Central Kartativoli Association to distribute them. 172,800 meals in Tivawan and Gombe.

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Dubai Sovereign Adviser for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Animal Center, said the campaign reflects the values ​​of kindness and generosity firmly rooted in Emirati society. “Philanthropy and taking the initiative to help people around the world, regardless of race, color or nationality, have been at the heart of the UAE’s humanitarian philosophy.”

He added, “The completion of the distribution of food parcels in three new countries provides an immediate safety net for thousands of needy families and strengthens them against hunger and malnutrition, while enhancing the global humanitarian role of the UAE.”

Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said that UAE embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, in coordination with local authorities and charitable organizations, play a vital role in the success of field and logistical operations. To deliver the food aid provided by the campaign.

He added: “The UAE’s humanitarian initiatives represent a sustainable path that is constantly evolving and expanding in charitable and relief works, in parallel with the rapid response to crises and challenges around the world.”

The 100 Million Meals campaign provides nutritional support – in partnership with local charities and humanitarian organizations – in 30 beneficiary countries, including Sudan, Yemen, Tunisia, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Angola, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Burundi, Benin, Kosovo and Brazil.

The campaign is a practical response to the global challenge of hunger and malnutrition that has multiplied in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening 821 million people worldwide. The campaign is part of the humanitarian aid and relief pillar, which is one of the five main pillars of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

