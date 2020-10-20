Design of the GMC Hummer EV pickup electric leaked in an ad before it was revealed

The design of the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck was leaked in an ad before it was unveiled later today.

GM is preparing to unveil the GMC Hummer EV, which it describes as an electric “giant truck,” tonight at 8 PM EST.

The auto maker has been teasing the car for months with teaser videos and photos, but we haven’t taken a full look at the design of the electric pickup yet.

We’ve now taken our first look at the car’s exterior thanks to the ad that leaked before the event.

GM set up an ad promoting GMC Hummer EV reservations and leaking media content on forums.

Here is a screenshot of the advertisement via file Hummer chat forum:

The advertisement states that the vehicle shown is a “simulated” and that “the actual production model may vary,” but that does not mean that it is not the design of the car – it is only not a real photo.

Seth Weintraub of Electrek who saw the Hummer EV prototype in an EV at GM earlier this year says the car is very similar to what he saw that day. “It is definitely a Hummer”

GM has also released a list of features for its new electric pickup truck:

1,000 horsepower

11,500 lb-ft of torque

An endless roof opening

Sky modular panels

Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

Adrenaline mode

Put crab

Ultium battery

Super fast charging

Next Generation SuperCruise

Ultra Vision Camera

Between those features and the image, we already have a pretty good idea of ​​what the Hummer EV is all about, but we’ll see the full truck and all of its features later today.

Follow us at 8 PM ET (5 PM PDT) on Electrek for all the details.

Take an electric

This is clearly not for everyone. It’s a huge truck. It will likely be expensive and not really effective.

But it’s likely cool enough to convince people who buy this type of truck to switch to electricity.

It will be interesting to see how this is done.

I am intrigued to see how it is received because there is really nothing like it.

