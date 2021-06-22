Cisco is also investing in distance learning

California buyout campaign continues: In the viewfinder is Involvio, a distance learning company, to be merged with Webex

“new Hybrid world The ability to collaborate and stay connected is more important than ever.”It is the second vision of the future Cisco, a California-based multinational information technology company that announced the acquisition of Share, a company that designs products forOnline education. make it clear Javed Khan Vice President and General Manager of Cisco Collaboration, the unit that includes the services portfolio webex, ready to integrate with features built into the New York House of Software, which allows universities to improve student experience, engagement, and participation.

“We plan to complete the acquisition and welcome the Involvio team to Cisco During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 – Khan needs -. In recent months, we have seen blended learning as an effective way to connect teachers, students and parents.”. The Involvio team helped Cisco design the Webex Education Connector, a solution that integrates the platform’s collaboration capabilities into learning management systems. Mutual understanding between the two realities is already at an advanced stage: Inolvio was one of the first companies to adopt Webex APIs and Open SDKs.

Recently, Cisco announced several acquisitions to integrate additional vertical solutions in “Hybrid future” Work, collaboration and events. technology Partner Labs (US) and Slido (Slovakia), for example, will be able to push the Webex Events platform beyond meetings, webinars, webcasts, and manage large conferences, mixed and multi-session events, allowing broadcast live, Sponsorship, creating lasting relationships between participants and detailed analysis, in addition to engaging participants, and strategies gamificationSurveys, Q&A sessions, chat and real-time translation. In addition, Cisco acquired in September Babblelabs (US), a voice recognition artificial intelligence company e Real estate (United Kingdom), a company that creates software for cloud communication.