Zverev reaches the last 16 in Rome after winning

Alexander Zverev reached the round of 16 of the ATP Tour in Rome. In his first match in Italy, the Olympic tennis champion beat Argentine Sebastian Baez 7:6 (8:6), 6:3.

ROME (AP) – In the round of 16, Hamburg, the second seed, now takes on Alex de Minaur of Australia. The 25-year-old Zverev previously played the Masters final in Madrid on Sunday and then bid farewell to the first round of the clay court event in Rome. He won the title at Foro Italico in 2017.

Moving from Madrid to Rome is never easy.

“I have to revive now,” he said on Sky. “Last week was very good, but also very stressful. I used to play there late at night, now all of a sudden at eleven.” The only German men’s player in Roma had problems at the start of the game and made needless mistakes. Despite leading 6-2, he let himself go in the tiebreak, but won the set after 51 minutes. “It could have gone either way,” he said.

In the second round, he made the first and only game break and finally celebrated the win. “I’m happy to be further. He concluded that moving from Madrid to Rome is never easy. Because the Spanish capital is much higher than the Italian capital and the balls fly differently, the professionals have to adapt.

Rafael Nadal, the record winner in Rome, had no problems: the Spaniard, who had already won ten times in the traditional facility, beat American John Isner 6:3, 6:1. He now faces Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Top seed Novak Djokovic will meet fellow countryman Felix Auger-Aliassime.