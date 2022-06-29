ZuoRAT, the malware that hijacked thousands of routers: yes, in Spain too

This malware could have been circulating for some time and during all this it was infecting a large number of routers in both the US and Europe (including Spain). This malware is really dangerous because it is capable of it Control of connected devices running all types of operating systems Like Windows, Linux, or even macOS.

Very dangerous malware

The malware, called ZuoRAT, is designed to affect home and small office routers, and is capable of enumerating all connected devices and collecting DNS lookups and the traffic they send and receive. In other words, You can install whatever you want on our computer Without our knowledge of their presence at any time.

Including its work or the way it works at least Four different pieces of Malware. The first of these is ZuoRAT itself, and once installed on our router, it will hijack DNS and HTTP to make devices connected to the router download one of the three other malware, designed to be able to control virtually any team.