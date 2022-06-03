Zerocalcare: “Netflix’s Second Series Goes Well. It Won’t Be a Sequel”

Pescara, June 3, 2022 – Zerocalcare in the Animation Part Two. Although shrouded in a great deal of secrecy, the new animated series in recent weeks Zerocal Care (pseudonym for Michel Rich), the famous Romanian cartoonist who was a huge hit with the animated series on Netflix “Tear along the edges”.

Guest in Pescara cartoons on the bay (The festival was organized by Raycom and supported by opinion Dedicated to Animation, Transmedia, and Interactive Art Forms), he received the Sergio Bonelli PrizeZerocalcare doesn’t reveal any other details (“I fear the consequences of Netflix for my family,” he’s obviously joking) but clarifies that “it’s not going to be a sequel to ‘Rip Along the Edges,’ but a different story.”

“This series is going well. I’m very happy – continues Rech – making comedy is really work, but it’s also true that doing it for ten years is either a bit of a passion or it’s actually very complicated.”

Among the very few information leaked (from Reishe’s mouth himself) there is coordinationOr it will consist of episodes longer than 15 minutes from the first series. Of course, the extraordinary success of “Tear Along the Edges” (which comes after the success of the comic books How “La profezia dell’armadillo” or “Kobane Calling”, to name a few) represents an excellent opportunity for the growth of Italian animation, until now “forced” by the de facto monopoly of Rai to significantly lower the target life of various productions and now, with the arrival of broadcast platforms, Animations can finally be offered to teenagers and adults, as is usually done in other countries.

The success didn’t seem to have changed feathers (“apart from not worrying about how to pay rent or bills anymore,” says the author) and when he pointed it out How it became a reference point for many children, being avoided: “But I don’t know them…and I don’t think I see it as a reference point for kids. In fact, the people I meet are older. It’s true that the series on Netflix also has an audience that has seen it. From kids – he explains – but now I don’t do repetition anymore, which It was the only ticket I had to meet up with the kids. Now I really don’t know anything about them.”

Next to this second series (like the first) will come true From production movements Headquartered in Florence, in the ForFun Group’s DogHead Animation studio.