Zerocalcare, here is the title of the new series for Netflix – TV

(ANSA) – Rome, November 17 – Exactly one year after the debut of Strappare Along the Edges, its first serial project, Zerocalcare has announced, through one of its panels, its second animated series for Netflix. It will be titled “This World Won’t Make Me Bad” and will be a completely original project, which will be broadcast in 2023.



Produced by Movimenti Production, a subsidiary of Banijay Group, in association with BAO Publishing, written and directed by Zerocalcare, This World Won’t Make Me Bad will consist of 6 episodes, about half an hour each, which will delve deeper into issues dear to the author.



The title of the show represents a kind of mantra, a phrase that Zerocalcare repeats himself, almost to convince himself, in those moments of life when one feels surrounded, with no way out, when it is easier to make wrong choices, to deny ideals and principles in order to get out of trouble. A phrase that everyone, with their experiences, lives and stories, might find useful to repeat.



The unique narrative, language, and unmistakable historical characters of the Zerocalcare universe will return in the new series. Zero, Sarah, Seko, Armadillo, the pronoun zero imperative, once again voiced by the unmistakable voice of Valerio Mastandrea, will be the protagonists of a novel composed of digressions, anecdotes, emotions and turns. (Dealing).

