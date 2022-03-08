Zelensky will address the UK House of Commons | Europe update | Dr..

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will receive, on Tuesday, the leaders of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, the countries most affected by the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, before the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addresses parliamentarians.

The London prime minister will discuss the conflict with the so-called Visegrad Group after meeting on Monday with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and Canada, Justin Trudeau, who urged maintaining unity against Moscow and increasing “political, humanitarian, economic and defense” support for Kiev.

After the appointment with Central European leaders, about which no further details were provided, Zelensky is scheduled to deliver a video address at 17 GMT in front of the House of Commons, where large screens have been installed for the occasion.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsey Hoyle, said, “All Members of Parliament wish to hear directly from the President, who will address us directly from Ukraine. This is an important opportunity for this House.”

Zelensky, who spoke in the US Congress last Saturday and Tuesday in the European Parliament, demanded more weapons from Western countries to deal with the Russian invasion, as well as the creation of a no-fly zone in Ukraine. EFE