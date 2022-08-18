Zelensky urges Russia to unconditionally withdraw from Zaporizhia nuclear power plant | world | Dr..

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the Russian army to withdraw “unconditionally and as soon as possible” from the territory of the Zaporizhia nuclear reactor in the southeast of the country, to gradually return to the security of both Ukrainians. and international.

In his usual nightly message published by the state media, Zelensky noted that Ukrainian diplomats, nuclear scientists and the International Atomic Energy Agency are in constant contact, working to send the agency’s mission to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Ukrainian leader said absolute transparency and a controlled situation in and around the nuclear power plant “can ensure a gradual return to normal nuclear safety for the Ukrainian state, the international community, and the IAEA.”

He demanded that the Russian army withdraw from the lands of the nuclear plant and all its adjacent areas and withdraw its military equipment from the plant. This must be done unconditionally and as quickly as possible.

He added that Ukraine was ready to ensure proper supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the corresponding mission could be sent “to the Zaporizhia plant legally, quickly and efficiently.”

On the military front, Zelensky stated that the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Kharkiv regions, among others, “are the regions where the most difficult battles are taking place at the moment.”

He admitted that in the Zaporizhia region and in some regions of the south of the country “the occupiers are trying to improve their situation, but strategically it is useless for them.”

Los soldados ucranianos, dijo, “destruirán el potencial de los ocupantes paso a paso, y llegará el día en que el enemigo morirá en Zaporiyia, en el sur, en el este del país y en Crimea. Sun”.

gs (efe, dpa)