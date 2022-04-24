Zelensky received in Kyiv the US Secretary of State and the Head of the Pentagon

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photograph: Gleb Garanik/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the US Secretary of State and Defense, Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin, respectively, met in Kyiv on Sunday.the Ukrainian presidency reported.

“The Americans are in Kyiv today. At the moment they are talking to the president,” said Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, Oleksiy Aristovich, in an interview broadcast on YouTube.

This is the first meeting of the Ukrainian president with representatives of the US administration In Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Talks on Sunday mainly focused on the issue of supplying US weapons to Ukraine.

“The friendship and cooperation between Ukraine and the United States is stronger than everZelensky tweeted without going into details.

Meanwhile, Aristovich reiterated on YouTube the desire of the Ukrainian government to acquire “offensive weapons”. “As long as we can’t respond, there will be a new ‘bocha’ every day.It was launched, referring to that city northwest of Kyiv that became a symbol of the atrocities committed during the Russian occupation of the region in March.

“US delegates will not come here if they are not willing to donate [armas]”I consider.

On Saturday, Volodymyr Zelensky declared his “gratitude” to the US administration for the assistance provided to Ukraine, but reiterated that he wanted to acquire “heavier and stronger weapons” to counter the Russian army.

As Oleksiy Aristovich pointed out on Sunday night Defense lines were on the verge of collapse in Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine largely controlled by Russian forcesand where the last Ukrainian fighters – along with civilians – barricaded themselves at a large steel mill, Azovstal.

Since the beginning of the conflict, many European leaders have traveled to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and provide support to Ukraine, but the United States has not yet sent any senior officials.

Blinken and Lloyd’s visit to Ukraine coincides with Easter celebrations in this Orthodox country.

Our souls are filled with an intense hatred of the invaders and all that they have done. “Let’s not let anger destroy us at home,” Zelensky said in a holiday statement.

hours ago, The president said he was preparing for “important conversations with American allies.”

The US State Department declined to comment on the highly sensitive visit by two senior members of President Joe Biden’s government.

in Earth, Russian forces showed no sign of reducing their attacks after a missile was launched in the southern city of OdessaWhich Ukraine says killed eight people, including a baby.

Among the dead was a three-month-old baby. How did Russia threaten? “It seems that killing children is a new patriotic idea of ​​the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said.

(With information from AFP)

