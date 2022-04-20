Zelensky: “Moscow is not ready for peace”

AGI – The stalemate in negotiations between Moscow and Kiev does not change amid the return of accusations and statements. Ukrainian President Zelensky met with European Council President Michel and received expectations from Brussels to include oil in the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

Italy signed a declaration of intent with Angola for African gas. Rome launched a diplomatic offensive in Africa to get rid of its dependence on Russian gas, thus diversifying its supplier portfolio as quickly as possible. Prime Minister Mario Draghi himself repeatedly repeated the goal of not relying on Moscow, and for this purpose he had to go to Luanda today and tomorrow to Brazzaville to conclude new supply contracts. Having tested positive for Covid, the diplomatic mission was led by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and the owner of the ecological transformation, Roberto Cingolani, accompanied by Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

By 2022, Germany will – repeat it again – abandon its energy dependence on Russian coal and oil.

The support of Europe and the United States was also reaffirmed in terms of targeted sanctions, such as those just launched in Washington against Russian individuals and banks.

At the G-20, the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, requested and received the attendance of Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko at the G-20 meeting.