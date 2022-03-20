Zelensky asks Switzerland to seize the accounts of the Russian oligarch

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed thousands of peace protesters gathered in Bern on Saturday, and called on the Swiss government to confiscate the accounts of the Russian oligarch.

“This is also a fight against evil,” Zelensky said in a video conference through an interpreter behind a table and in his usual green shirt. The request for the confiscation of the oligarch’s accounts was greeted with applause.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Swiss parliament building, carrying Ukrainian flags, to denounce the Russian invasion that began on February 24.

Switzerland joined the European Union over sanctions against Russia, but no sanctions were imposed on some Russian millionaires with Swiss accounts seen as sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, Zelensky criticized the Swiss company Nestle, which does business in Russia, and noted that 112 minors had been killed in the Russian attacks as of Saturday.

The Swiss President, Ignazio Cassis, thanked Zelensky for his participation from the stage set up on Bundesplatz Square in the Swiss capital.

“We admire the courage with which your people are fighting for freedom and peace. We are touched by how they defend the basic values ​​of the free world, which are also our core values,” he said.