Z 4 control not implemented: Netflix is ​​canceling it

Control Z 4 won’t be there

nothing to do Z control 4 season: The Mexican TV series from Netflix ceases after the third and final chapter. This is available from Wednesday 6 July 2022 On the streaming giant, the curtain comes down on the events of Colegio Nacional teens struggling with some serious hacker threats.

It dates back to a month August 2021 News created by TV series Carlos Quintanilla and developed it lemon studios As for Netflix, he will return by the end of the third season. At the basis of this decision we find the natural conclusion of a story told in three chapters, and in detail from 2020 to 2022.

It was actually on May 22, 2020 when the first season of Z . control It first landed on the Netflix catalog, followed one year later by the second episode of episodes, available from August 4, 2021. And so follows the third and final season renewal, available with the final episode of unmissable episodes starting Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Z . control plot

what is he talking about Z . control? considered series between gossip girl And the black mirrorThe first season of the Mexican series follows the events of Sophiaan awake teenager with amazing cognitive abilities.

However, if at first Sophia does not like to talk to others, soon a mysterious person will arrive hacker Publishing videos and secrets of the school’s most famous pushes her to find the culprit who also involves other children and new friends.

After that, the mysteries and intrigues of the school continue in seasons two and three, but Sophia will always be there to find out who is behind the new threats before it’s too late.

Control Z Actors, Actors, and Characters

Who we saw is among the main characters in control Z? Among the heroes of the Mexican series: Valeria Bisrel (Sofia), Michael Ronda (Javier), Yankel Stefan (Raul), Macarena Garcia (Natalia) , Andres Beda (Pablo), Fiona Palomo (Maria) , Patricio Gallardo (Jerry), Samantha Acuña (Alex), Patricia McCoy (Rosetta), Anna Sophia JaticaAnd the Rossio Verdego (Nura) , Rodrigo Cacero (Miguel), Zabbiani Ponce de Leon (Ernesto) and Ivan Aragon (Dario). She finally joins the cast of Season 3, Diana Carreiro as Daniela.

Control of Z rings, how many rings are there

in all Z . control consists of total three seasons for 24 episodes In total.

Z . Trailer Control

here it is Official Announcement From Z . control 3 season.

Z flow control, where you can see

While streaming, being a Netflix original series, the full seasons From Z . control Available exclusively on the streaming giant in all regions the service reaches.