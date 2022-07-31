Your router has limits and you can navigate very slowly if you go too far

If we get a theory, it’s not hard to imagine the maximum number of connections a router will accept. If we take into account that the hardware subnet mask is 255.255.255.0 and deduct the IP address of the router itself, the calculation will not come out as we can Connect 253 devices to our team . At this point it must be added that the connections are not marked, these 253 will include both equipment connected by cable and WiFi.

Every router (no matter what you have at home) supports the maximum number of connections. The routers we have at home are generally more “simple” than those for work, since the latter generally support many connections. Besides, in our house we have only Access point as a rule so all computers are connected to the same machine and are not distributed among multiple machines.

If you are having problems browsing the internet through your connection, the reason may simply be that your WiFi is saturated at the moment. It happens when we have too many devices at the same time, although it can also be It is due to other factors such as our bandwidth .

As we say, this is a purely theoretical number, because in reality it is much less. In fact, there is a way that we can find out the maximum number of connections that our router will accept over WiFi. To do this, we just have to access our router by typing the address 192.168.1.1 in the address bar, entering the password that we have by default (or the one that we set, if we changed it) and go to the advanced configuration of the wireless or WiFi section. Most likely, the number of clients accepted by the WiFi network will appear there, Which is usually 64 or so.

Be careful with your bandwidth

Now that we’ve talked about the maximum number of devices your router can accept, it’s time to talk about how many devices there may be issues with. The problem is that, unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. This will depend on many factors., such as your router or the type of devices you have connected to the network. It is not the same to have a connected mobile phone that views social networks from a computer downloading files.

Of course, we can provide a rough idea, This is possible thanks to the bandwidth we contracted. Having a 50Mbps connection is not the same as having a 1Gbps connection, because it will have to be distributed across all devices. If we had 10 devices connected to a 50Mbps network, we would have many problems doing almost anything, but that wouldn’t happen with a 1Gbps network, since there is much more bandwidth.

However, even if we have enough bandwidth connection, we will also run into problems if we connect too many devices. This is due to something known as bottleneck, which is caused by the bandwidth consumption between devices and a narrowing that prevents the rest of the devices from moving normally. In this way, we can say that the maximum number of devices you have to connect to your router It should not exceed 15 or 20 at a time.