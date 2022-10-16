Young people from Colegio Cervantes win the world’s most prestigious FIRST award in Switzerland

The national robotics team represented by students from Colegio Cervantes de Torreón obtained excellent results in La Laguna and for all Mexico in the international FIRST Global Challenge 2022 competition held from October 13-16 in Geneva, Switzerland.

After two months of intense work, the young people fulfilled their dream and competed with students from 180 countries around the world in the challenge of reimagining the future of Earth’s climate. The robots faced the challenge of capturing carbon.

The First Global Challenge 2022 presented a key concept to reduce the negative impacts of climate change on our planet. In the field of carbon capture, the teams learned about the impact of carbon dioxide on our environment and the technologies being developed and/or already in place to ensure the safety of our planet in the future.”.

During the first day of the competition, Team Mexico received a special recognition award “Safety Award”, which rewards teams who maintain a high level of security, order and cleanliness within the stadium and their workstation.

After 3 competitions they were placed as the team with the highest score of the day A total of 383 points.

s Last Saturday 15 October, they participated in seven “matches” where they had the opportunity to work in alliance with countries such as Poland.And the Sierra Leone, Liberia, Portugal, Iran, Italy and New ZealandA, to be the winner in each of them and finish the day in second place overall with 324 points, Only 3 points behind the first place, Kazakhstan with 327 points.

This Sunday, the last day of the competition, there was a lot of adrenaline and great feelings on the field. “Because our work was heard across the pitch and we gave our best in every ‘match’ and in every ‘playoff’, we work alongside coalition nations such as Tonga, Tanzania and the Republic of Korea.”

With this alliance They received a Silver Medal for the FIRST Global Finalist Alliance Award. They also won the Silver Medal for the 1st Global Challenge Award for being The second team with the highest score during the competition with a total of 1194 points. Kazakhstan won the gold medal with a total of 1260 points.

The conclusion was perfect for the Mexican national team, because oThey got the gold medal

“Albert Einstein Award for First Global Excellence Award”. This is the most prestigious award in the competition, which is given to the team whose robot has the best performance during the competition and which also represents all the principles of the FIRST Global community.

“We are very proud of the Mexico FGC team robotics team, this weekend they represented over 130 million Mexicans, raising the name of Mexico, Coahuila and our city of Torreon.”

The members of the robotics team are: Angel Emiliano Arellano Manzo, Carlos Alejandro Campos Guzmán, Carlos Giberan Verastegui Iglesias, Emiliano Blancard Garibai, Hugo Daniel Espino Logan, Luis Fernando Arredondo Esparza, Maria Fernanda Zupez Valenzuela and Max Fernando Fernando. His teachers were Samir Shaman Serna and Diana Ramos Casas.

It is important to mention that This annual international youth competition seeks to solve diplomatic challenges through a global STEM trend that advances science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) teaching.