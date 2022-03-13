You will face consequences if you help Russia avoid sanctions

National Security Adviser of the United States, Jake SullivanWho will meet with the representative of China, Yang JiechiI argued, Monday in Rome, that China could bear the consequences if it helps Russia avoid sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Absolutely,” he confirmed on CNN, explaining that they are talking directly with Beijing. In the video accompanying these lines, we see how Chinese TV journalists write about the Russian invasion of Ukraine … from the side of the Kremlin. It is evidence of the relationship between Moscow and Beijingwhich in recent hours led to a slight increase in its support for Putin.

Professor Gracia Abad explains in the video that it was made by China.”real juggling“In this relationship, something could change in the coming weeks, notes Professor Javier Gil.” I think China will have a more important role in the coming weeks, because It affects you financially‘, he explains.

As noted by Josep Borrell, China “could play a role” in this crisisand obtaining international status in return for its current status. China shares its rivalry with Russia with the United States, with which it maintains the epicenter of tension in Taiwan. It is a strategic area for both China and the United States.